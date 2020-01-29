Universe One Day Volume Hits $23.00 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 42.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Universe has a total market capitalization of $175,987.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universe has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000191 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

Universe (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,320,460 coins and its circulating supply is 85,120,460 coins. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official message board is forum.unicoin.pw

Buying and Selling Universe

Universe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

