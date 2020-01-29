Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ (USAP) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $120.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.30 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth about $204,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.