Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Down 13.7% in January

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 31st total of 110,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $55.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 61,163 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

