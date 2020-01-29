Universa (UTNP) Trading Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Universa has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and $865.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Livecoin, Ethfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

