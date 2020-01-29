UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Holdings Cut by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,806,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,961,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,142. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.56 and its 200-day moving average is $258.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.