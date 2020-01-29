UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lowered by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,629 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.3% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29,257.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,356 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,456,000 after acquiring an additional 438,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $285.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.07 and a fifty-two week high of $302.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $292.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.31.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

