Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 28,289 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QURE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 13,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,617. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Uniqure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uniqure by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

