Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta Sells 28,289 Shares

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 28,289 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $1,854,343.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,075 shares in the company, valued at $23,996,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of QURE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 13,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,617. Uniqure NV has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.85.
Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Uniqure by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Uniqure by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Uniqure by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Uniqure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.
