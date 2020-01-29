Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,221 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for about 1.8% of Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Unilever by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UN opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. The stock has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UN shares. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever NV (NYSE:UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.