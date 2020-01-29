UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.15% of UniFirst worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in UniFirst by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of UNF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $207.96. 723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.57. UniFirst Corp has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.71.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

