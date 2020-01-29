Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Position Increased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Ulta Beauty accounts for approximately 1.8% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,312,000 after acquiring an additional 153,403 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 82,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 24,311 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $274.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $368.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.09.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

