Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,970,000 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 32,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

UBER stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.49. 9,160,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,893,902. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $547,353,490.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,619.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,250,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,932,775 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,831 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 41.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

