Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,440,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,284 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of Twitter worth $46,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 447.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $41.00 price target on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,072,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,863,960. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $287,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

