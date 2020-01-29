Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 163,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TWIN opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWIN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51,129 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 284,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

