Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Increased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 0.8% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 24.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 384.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $124.40. 1,662,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,567. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.52.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

