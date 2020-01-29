Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd (LON:SMIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $98.60

Shares of Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.60 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 98.60 ($1.30), with a volume of 104480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.29).

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 93.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

