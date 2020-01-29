TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TT electronics plc manufactures electronic and electrical components for the automotive, telecommunication and industrial engineering sectors. Its operating segment includes Transportation Sensing and Control, Industrial Sensing and Control, Advanced Components and Integrated Manufacturing Services segments. The company’s products include electronic components and systems, electrical cables, uninterruptible power supplies and generators. TT electronics plc is based in Woking, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTGPF remained flat at $$3.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

