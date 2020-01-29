TrumpCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $109,393.00 (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $109,393.00 and $2,735.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00022353 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008999 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.99 or 0.02620582 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002282 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000221 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000198 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.