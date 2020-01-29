Truepoint Inc. Makes New $249,000 Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NYSE:T traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.05. 56,099,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,115,676. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $271.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.