TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 448 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1,023.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,441,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,089 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 182.4% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,562,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,502,224. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.66 and a one year high of $91.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 5.93%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.67%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

