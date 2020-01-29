TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $117,367,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,568,000 after buying an additional 791,273 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,231,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 305.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 760,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,264,000 after buying an additional 572,890 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

NYSE RY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,060. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $73.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.42.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

