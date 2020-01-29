TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,223 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 322.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.55. 581,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $192.17 and a one year high of $260.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of -219.95 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.96.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The network technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $1.22. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a positive return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $349,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,067,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,512 shares of company stock worth $9,173,199. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.48.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

