TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 777 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $56.04. 117,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,265. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CSFB cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

