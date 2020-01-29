TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $563,000 Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,191,812.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.05. 1,504,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $151.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

