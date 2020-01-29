TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $226,000 Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 257,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.56. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $48.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

