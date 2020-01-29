TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.41.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.53. 13,166,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,185,980. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.19. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

