TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,050 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,955 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

NYSE TMO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.90 and a 1-year high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $328.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.