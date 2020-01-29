TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after purchasing an additional 717,819 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 135.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,200,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,983,000 after buying an additional 2,416,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,703,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,313,000 after buying an additional 126,673 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,486,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,561,000 after buying an additional 558,081 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,394,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,398,000 after buying an additional 488,462 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,934 shares of company stock worth $2,712,417 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. 19,115,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,786,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.97.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

