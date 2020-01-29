TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of TROV opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TrovaGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TrovaGene
Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.
