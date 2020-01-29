TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of TROV opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TrovaGene has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.13. TrovaGene had a negative net margin of 3,797.67% and a negative return on equity of 185.18%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TrovaGene will post -4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 26,190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TrovaGene by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrovaGene by 320.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 217,386 shares during the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TrovaGene

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

