Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tri-Continental by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

TY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. Tri-Continental Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.