Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $52.54

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.54 and traded as high as $53.34. Trend Micro shares last traded at $52.68, with a volume of 1,493 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trend Micro in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.48.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $386.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.33 million. Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

