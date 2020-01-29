TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Update

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the December 31st total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:TGA opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $31.29 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TransGlobe Energy by 399.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 64,540 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,085,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 97,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,437,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 152,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 676.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,006,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About TransGlobe Energy

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds an interest in five production sharing concessions, including West Gharib, West Bakr, South Alamein, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

