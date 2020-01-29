Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.41

Trans-Lux Co. (OTCMKTS:TNLX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.60. Trans-Lux shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Trans-Lux alerts:

Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter.

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Lux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Lux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.