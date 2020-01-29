Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 957 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,307% compared to the average daily volume of 68 call options.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $42,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,260.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.20. 535,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,782. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $70.47 and a 1-year high of $119.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 1.47.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

