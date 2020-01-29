Traders Buy High Volume of Fitbit Put Options (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 41,051 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the average daily volume of 2,902 put options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $7.35 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $7.30 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

FIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.60. 3,004,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,824,589. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fitbit has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.26.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.33 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Fitbit will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Park sold 75,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $508,450.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,284.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fitbit during the first quarter worth $62,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 25.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fitbit by 57.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

