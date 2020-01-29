Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.
Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $69,945,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
