Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.70.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,975. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.71. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $82.62 and a twelve month high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,791,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,426,000 after purchasing an additional 226,050 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,162,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,092,000 after purchasing an additional 206,554 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 869,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,611,000 after acquiring an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Finally, SPF Beheer BV purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $69,945,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

