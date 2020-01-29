TopBuild Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 789 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,043% compared to the typical daily volume of 69 call options.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $118.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.79. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.79. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $47.70 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $682.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.76 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on TopBuild from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

In related news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $134,134.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,932.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 23,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $2,589,984.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,667,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,212 shares of company stock worth $3,158,146 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

