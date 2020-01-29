Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Short Interest Down 12.7% in January

Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 691,700 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,868,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 165,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tompkins Financial during the second quarter worth $8,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN TMP opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Tompkins Financial Corporation operates as a community-based financial services company that provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.