Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOCA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tocagen by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,138 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOCA opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Tocagen has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TOCA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tocagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Tocagen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.