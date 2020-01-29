TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Coverage Initiated at Gordon Haskett

Investment analysts at Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX opened at $61.30 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.71.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.