Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Up 5.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.68 and last traded at $19.53, approximately 2,313,565 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,242,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Get Tilray alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.57 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a negative net margin of 97.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tilray news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,875 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,219 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 1,217.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. 8.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.