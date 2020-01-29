TheStreet Upgrades The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) to B

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSC opened at $64.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.65. The Providence Service has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The stock has a market cap of $833.35 million, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 0.76.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $393.39 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $24,139,696.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $69,670.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,495.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Providence Service by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

