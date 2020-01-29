Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.10

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 1337200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a PE ratio of -95.00.

About Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG)

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

