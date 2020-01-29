THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) Trading 12.7% Higher

Shares of THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, 937,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 267,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered THERAPIX BIOSCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

