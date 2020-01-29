THEKEY (TKY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.65 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One THEKEY token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and HitBTC. THEKEY has a market cap of $3.65 million and $6,545.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000103 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 62% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,549,280,855 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z, Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.