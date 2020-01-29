The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,502,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,215,000 after buying an additional 1,607,990 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,128,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,289 shares of company stock valued at $6,819,575. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

