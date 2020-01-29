Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Textron (NYSE:TXT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.50-3.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $14-14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.97 billion.

NYSE TXT opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. Textron has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.87.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

