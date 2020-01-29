Textron (NYSE:TXT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.50-3.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Textron stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.87.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

