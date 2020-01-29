TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 735,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 282,316 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,601,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 29,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 365,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 3,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,231. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $192.08 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.90. TETRA Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.47 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

