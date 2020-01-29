Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 38.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.29.

Shares of TSLA traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $572.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,137,002. The firm has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $594.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $457.68 and a 200 day moving average of $314.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.32, for a total value of $52,848.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,315 shares of company stock worth $30,686,745. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

