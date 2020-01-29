Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $16,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

In other news, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.58.

Shares of NYSE TER opened at $71.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.91 and a 12 month high of $81.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

